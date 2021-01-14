RIDGWAY — The Peer Support Services program at Dickinson Center, Inc. (DCI) is offering essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peer specialists are screening individuals and offering face-to-face visits while wearing masks. Services are also available over the phone to ensure the safety of consumers and staff. Peer specialists are ready to help individuals develop a plan of action and address any current concerns.
Peer Specialists can assist consumers with the following:
- Provide support to others living with lived experience with mental health. This is very valuable because they can offer a perspective including their own lived experience which helps to provide hope and encouragement.
- Peers can help with areas of living/wellness, social, educational and vocational. Each person identifies what they need support with in developing their own recovery goals.
- DCI’s staff will be able to provide support in consumers’ homes or in the community.
This program is accepting referrals and is available to eligible Elk/Cameron, Potter and Forest/Warren County residents who are participating or in need of mental health services.
Please call the Program Director Tracey Williams at 814-772-2005, ext. 422, to discuss the program and learn more about Peer Support Services.