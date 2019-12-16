DuBOIS — A Dine For A Cure fundraiser, sponsored by Emma Roy, will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. This will be a to-go dinner only with the pick up location at the J.E. DuBois Hose Co. #3, 301 1st St., DuBois.
The cost is $8 per dinner, with catering provided by Shannon Shaffer. There will be two dinner options: Chicken dinner, which includes chicken Breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, tossed salad, bread and butter; or lasagna dinner, which includes lasagna, tossed salad, bread and butter. Dessert selection can be made upon pick up of meal.
Only cash will be accepted for orders. All orders and money are due by Jan. 10, 2020.
There will also be a basket raffle.
Contact Beth Ann at 814-771-0259 or Mary at 814-541-7014 with orders and raffle donations.
The money will benefit pediatric cancer research.