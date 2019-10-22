BROCKWAY — A hunt through the library for a prehistoric beast brought children and their parents to the Mengle Memorial Library in Brockway last week.
Twenty-nine youngsters brought their families to hunt the dinosaur for an hour and a half in the children’s library in the basement of Mengle Memorial. Brenda Gaffey of the Parents As Teachers Program at The Guidance Center led children through the activities.
Children crawled through “tall grass,” hopped over “lava,” and sloshed through “mud” on their way to a mountain where an inflatable dinosaur waited for them.
The hunt was based on We’re Going on a Bear Hunt by Helen Oxenbury. That book had a child imagining a way through an adventure to find a bear, which was really a cat. Gaffey guided children through the hunt, using their imaginations to enhance the experience.
“It excited me to see the kids coming in,” Mengle Head Librarian Darlene Marshall said. “I know the kids love this stuff, and it’s great to see them having a good time.”
The obstacle course and the story were adapted by Parents As Teachers. Marshall said she enjoys working with the program.
“They’re wonderful,” Marshall said. “They did all this. We had done a bear hunt before, and kids loved it. We repeated it again because the kids loved it. We don’t have to provide staff for them to do this. They just use our library and partner with us. They get excited about kids coming in. And Brenda has a way of telling the story that gets the kids involved.”