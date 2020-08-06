After a brief hiatus, the Diocese of Erie has announced it will return to its work with the Independent Survivors’ Reparation Program established to assist survivors of sexual abuse. The diocese had temporarily suspended its work with the program effective March 20 as a result of the economic turmoil caused by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move affected approximately 40 remaining claimants who had filed claims that have yet to be determined. Claimants will be notified that the fund will resume processing claims effective Aug. 6.
The ISRP was established to address the emotional, psychological and pastoral needs of survivors of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church in the Diocese of Erie.