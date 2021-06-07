KERSEY – Representatives of the Johnsonburg Mill of Domtar recently made some donations to the Guardian Angel Center in Kersey.
The $1,000 donation check was from the “1K Your Way” donation program offered through Domtar Johnsonburg Mill. In addition, their employees donated a significant quantity of new and gently-used items that will be distributed to clients when the Guardian Angel Center reopens for the 2021-22 year. This included sheets, blankets, comforters, back-packs and clothing items.
“The GAC seeks to supplement the clothing needs of infants, toddlers and children whose families struggle financially. These needs are met through the recycling of donated articles and by the careful purchase of suitable new clothing items. A major goal is to avoid the social stigma of needy families, especially related to clothing for school-age students,” said a GAC representative.
Due to COVID-19 and construction of a building expansion, the GAC has not served clients in its usual manner since December of 2019. GAC is grateful to Domtar and to all those who donated, especially during the pandemic. The GAC thanks Domtar for the financial support and to their employees for contributing items that will be shared with clients over the upcoming year.
The center serves financially-eligible clients from eight counties. Clients may come once per month and five times per school year. For more information follow GAC on Facebook. Call 814-885-6192 with questions.