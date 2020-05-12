JOHNSONBURG — Employees of the Domtar Corporation paper mill in Johnsonburg recently assembled 400 baby-care packages for nonprofit organizations that help families in Elk, Cameron and McKean counties.
The packages include baby diapers and children’s books. Domtar makes a wide variety of everyday products from sustainable wood fiber and is one of the world’s largest producers of uncoated freesheet paper. The company’s Johnsonburg paper mill employs 350 people.
The packages assembled by Domtar employees will be distributed to the following nonprofit organizations, which will distribute them to underserved families in the Johnsonburg community:
- Guardian Angel Center
- Elcam, Inc.
- Guidance Centers of Elk and McKean counties
- St. Marys Area United Way
- Bradford Hospital WIC Program
- Early Intervention of Elk and Cameron counties
“We’re proud to provide these care packages to families who need them,” said Domtar Johnsonburg Mill Manager Greg Linscott. “Domtar is committed to caring for the communities in which we operate, especially during this unprecedented time when low-income families are adversely impacted by this pandemic”
The Domtar Comfort and Care Program has helped alleviate financial and emotional stress for families in need by donating hundreds of thousands of diapers to charitable organizations.
The new board books, also included in the baby-care packages, were donated by Domtar through its partnership with "First Book," a nonprofit social enterprise Domtar partnered with as part of its Powerful Pages Campaign.