Whether you’re a green thumb gardener or someone with little to no luck with plants, you could really enjoy the exotic looking air plant. As part of the library’s “Lunch and Learn” program the Down to Earth Garden Club is doing a series of discussions on subjects related to gardening. The second program in the series will be held Thursday, March 7th at noon in the downstairs conference room. Air plants have become a popular plant again. Also known as Tillandsias and nicknamed Tills or Tillys, these plants do not require soil to live. Come and learn why it is so easy to care for air plants in a home or even outdoors in mild weather. As with most plants, imitating their natural environment is the best way to display air plants. They do their best work up high and can be found in the southern United States and Central and South America. We will cover the basics of water and light needs, and some tips on displaying air plants for easy care and adding some greenery to a home that a non-gardener can manage and enjoy. Dessert, coffee and tea will be provided. Attendees are invited to bring lunch if they so wish.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.