DuBOIS — The Down to Earth Garden Club will be meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive.
Please note that this is one week later than the normal meeting date due to conflicts with the church’s scheduled activities. The church has requested that social distancing and mask wearing be observed as much as possible. No refreshments will be served due to the need to observe sanitary procedures in the kitchen.
For more information, call 371-8672 or 375-9528, email downtoearthgardenclub@hotmail.com or visit the group’s web page at www.downtoearthgardenclub.org or check on Facebook.