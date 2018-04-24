DuBOIS — The Down to Earth Garden Club will be meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive. The group will be evaluating the participation in the spring cleanup and the butterfly garden exhibit at the Penn State Earth Day. Plans for the coming season will be presented.
For more information, call 371-8672 or 375-9528, email downtoearthgardenclub@hotmail.com or visit the group’s web page at www.downtoearthgardenclub.org or check on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.