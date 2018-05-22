DuBOIS — The Down to Earth Garden Club will be meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive. The guest speaker at the May meeting will be Cheryl Hannah. She is employed in the Physical Therapy Department at Penn Highlands and has been an EMT for 22 years.
Hannah became interested in Tia Chi in 2016 and subsequently became an instructor. She said, “Tai Chi is calming, alleviates stress, is easy to do and safe for your joints, not to mention how much fun it is.” Tai Chi dates back 2500 years and originated in China as a martial art. Unlike the more obvious martial arts Tai Chi does not involve aggressive moves or overt physical force. It concentrates on slow, meditative, rhythmic movements that bring calm and internal peace. It is said that a true Tai Chi master can defect an attack using the principle that “four ounces can deflect a thousand pounds.” Tai Chi is said to have numerous health benefits including delaying the aging process, alleviating arthritis and joint pain, lowering blood pressure and improving balance.
There will be a short meeting following the presentation. The results of the plant sale will be discussed. For more information, call 371-8672 or 375-9528, email downtoearthgardenclub@hotmail.com or visit the group’s web page at www.downtoearthgardenclub.org or check on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.