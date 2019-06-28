Peter C. Downer, a member of the Class of 2019 at DuBois Central Catholic High School and St. Catherine of Siena Catholic, will enter the workforce. Downer is a member of the Friendship Hose Co., DuBois.
Downer received Honorable Mention on the 2017 Courier Express All Star Football Team, named Second Team Offense Quarterback for the 2018 Courier Express All Star Football Team, was a 2019 Varischetti All Star Team Player – Football, and 2019 Lezzer Lumber Classic Football Team.
His parents are Chris and Stacy Downer.