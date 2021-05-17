DuBOIS — The Reitz Theater of Cultural Resources, Inc. is proud to present a new awning over the newly installed 42” entry door with automatic door operator. These renovations were made possible with the help of a Downtown DuBois Inc. Façade Improvement Grant.
Several CRI Board members wrote and submitted the grant application in March of 2020. Drawings and estimates were secured and the project received approval. Then COVID-19 hit and put the brakes on the funding for the whole project.
Meanwhile, the door, frame and operating equipment were ordered from local company, Hardware Specialties of DuBois, LLC. The awning was designed and built by Zephyr Awning Co. of Curwensville.
The board members were pleased to work with Craig Dempsey, owner of Hardware Specialties and Marc Prave of Zephyr Awning Co. The Reitz Theater is especially grateful to Carney Cataldo and John Forester of Cataldo’s Collision for donating the professional auto paint job using paint donated by Hovis Auto Supply, another local company.
The door and awning were installed in November 2020. The check was received in April 2021 from Linda Crandall, representing Downtown DuBois.
The Façade Improvement Grant is a reimbursement grant for up to $5000 or 50 percent of the total project cost.