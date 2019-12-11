DuBOIS — Beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, the public is invited to join Downtown DuBois for a Scavenger Hunt of that mischievous Elf at a bunch of downtown businesses starting at the DuBois Public Library.
At 3 p.m., stroll to the Reitz Theater for the new Street Fair with Kountry Kitchen Kettle Korn and Sweet Adventures food trucks, corn hole and connect four games, petting zoo (weather permitting), pictures with Santa, special Elf Dance, choral group from the middle school, some inside the Reitz, some outside.
Food and beverage specials will be from 5-7 p.m. at Luigi’s, Ft. Worth and Soul Platter Café.
Check Facebook for updates. Questions, call 814-591-2570.