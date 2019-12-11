DUBOIS — “The businesses really had fun and a little friendly competition,” according to the Downtown DuBois Beautification Team. The winners of this holiday window display contest for the holidays are:
- Best Overall Window – State Farm, Kim McDonald on Brady Street
- Most Creative Window – Junk Dealer’s Daughter on corner of Long & Brady
- Best Business Showcase – Madison Marie Bridal on Brady
The judges were struck by how many beautiful windows there were in the competition and downtown in general, making for difficult decisions.
To get the full effect of the windows, check them out in both daylight and after dark.
“The businesses of Downtown DuBois are rolling out the welcome mat to visitors and beautiful windows are part of that welcome. Once you’re here, the level of customer service will bring you back. We have really interesting, beautiful businesses; definitely worth a shopping trip!” says Julie Stewart, director of the Downtown DuBois group.
“Photos of the winners will be published, but we want to encourage people to walk around and look at all the windows. We have great parking options all around in Pershing lot (corner of Long Avenue and Brady Street), the Washington lot (near 22 W. Washington Ave.), street parking on Long Avenue and Scribner Avenue.”
Any questions regarding opportunities in Downtown DuBois, please call Julie at 814-591-2570.