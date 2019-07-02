LEWISBURG, West Virginia — Dr. Aaron L. Haag D.O., son of Larry and Jan Haag, graduated May 25 from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM).
While at WVSOM, Haag received the Order of Vesalius Award and a Statewide Campus Outstanding Student Award.
Haag is a 2009 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School, a 2013 graduate of Allegheny College in Meadville, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in biology with minors in psychology and philosophy.
Haag has accepted a position at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he will do his osteopathic internship residency in internal medicine. Upon completing his residency, he hopes to complete a fellowship and specialize in oncology.