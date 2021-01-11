STATE COLLEGE — Discovery Space is delighted to announce a generous donation from AccuWeather Founder and CEO Dr. Joel N. Myers to help address financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Part of the gift will be utilized to create a world-class weather exhibit designed for pre- K through 6th grade students at the State College, PA science center, which Myers hopes will be replicated by other children’s science museums around the U.S.
AccuWeather and Discovery Space have partnered for nearly a decade. Back in 2011, one of the very first exhibits in the space was a green screen display using AccuWeather technology. For years, it has been one of the center’s most popular attractions and solidified the notion that kids are genuinely interested in the weather.
“I’m thrilled to fund this valued community institution,” said Myers. “Of course, we want to help children better understand weather concepts and technology. But perhaps even more important is our mission to inspire their interest in the sciences. I’m confident the ongoing partnership of AccuWeather and Discovery Space will advance regional science education for years to come.”
Myers added that he is hopeful his gift serves as inspiration for other business leaders to support Discovery Space and recognize it as a community asset that local families embrace as both an educational gem and community touchstone.
The overarching goal of the planned interactive exhibit is to highlight how weather impacts every aspect of our daily lives. With the assistance of a renowned exhibit designer and using the vast resources and data provided by AccuWeather, this exhibit promises to educate and delight the entire family.
Exhibit development will occur over the next 4 to 6 months. When launched, it will be one of the centerpiece exhibits of Discovery Space and should draw visitors from across the region.
This donation is the bright spot in an otherwise challenging year,” said Michele Crowl, Executive Director of Discovery Space.
“Unfortunately, due to COVID, we had to temporarily close in March. We’re still doing some programs remotely, but we know kids love to be hands-on with our exhibits. This is a huge opportunity to upgrade our exhibit space and help us continue our mission of sparking kids’ curiosity. We couldn’t be more grateful to Dr. Myers for his contribution.”
In addition to its long-time support of Discovery Space, AccuWeather has a long history of supporting STEAM (science, technology, education, arts and math) programs, including the donation of Chromebook laptop computers to students, hosting summer camp tours at AccuWeather and the more recent launch of AccuWeather School and AccuWeather Camp online programs for children, parents and other interested adults facing lockdown restrictions and social distancing due to COVID-19.
Discovery Space is weathering the COVID-19 storm by providing online science educational experiences, planning for reopening, and seeking support from the community. In particular, they hope this donation will serve as a model for more regional science companies and other businesses to fund similar exhibits.