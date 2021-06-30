LUTHERSBURG — Relay For Life of DuBois is holding a drive-through dinner, catered by Shannon's Catering, from 4:30-6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14 at the Brady Township Community Center in Luthersburg.
The cost is $8 per meal and through advance tickets sales only by July 1. A choice of meals includes stuffed chicken with mashed potatoes, salad, bread and dessert or lasagna with salad, bread and dessert.
To purchase tickets, contact Eva McKee at 814-577-5924, Jessie Beck at 814-541-1209, Libby Wingert at 814-583-7221 or stop at Hockman's Candy in downtown DuBois.