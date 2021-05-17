DuBOIS — The 2021 DAHS Scholastic Awards were held May 11 at the DAHS auditorium.
The welcome was given by Principal Brian Weible. The Master of Ceremonies was Michael Gressler, a DAHS teacher.
A total of $87,875 was awarded in total local scholarships.
The following awards were presented:
- US Marines Awards: Monica Scotto (Scholastic Excellence) and Julia Bashline (Music Excellence)
- US Air Force Highest Math and Science Award: Nicholas Felix and Lakin Smith
- US Naval Academy Appointment was presented to Ethan Knarr
- Gladys Tozier Memorial Scholarship: Anna Wingard
- DAR Award: Ethan Knarr
- DuBois Area Council on the Arts, Dr. George N. Nye Scholarship: Connor Hamby
- Samuel Richards Visual Arts Award: Madeline Sensor
- DuBois Area School’s Alumni and Educational Foundation Awards: Lakin Smith and Sarah Swope
- Dorothea E. Kyriazis Scheidemantel Memorial Scholarships (Fall Winners): Avery Timko and Mason McDaniel
- DuBois Rotary Club Scholarships: Kaylee George, Lakin Smith, Taylor Smith, Anna Wingard
- DuBois Little League Scholarship: Michael Orzechowski, Lakin Smith, Taylor Smith
- DuBois Lions Club Scholarship: Abigail Guiher, Rachel Kister, Olivia Reed, Avery Timko
- Penn Highlands DuBois Auxiliary Clara Hall Scholarship: Hannah Allen, McKenna Britton, Kayla Butterfuss, Antonia Fenice, Kaylee George, Joseph Griffin, Michael Orzechowski, Ashlynn Pape, Oivia Reed, Saige Weible
- CNB Bank Scholarship: Julia Bashline and Chloe Stoner
- Priority First Credit Union Scholarships: Lakin Smith and Taylor Smith
- DuBois Area Jaycees: Rachel Kister
- S&T Bank Scholarships: Kayla Butterfuss and Saige Weible
- Oklahoma Tigers Youth Football & Cheer Teams Scholarships: Joseph Griffin and Olivia Reed
- Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team Scholarship: Lacie Kinder
- Forsyth Drilling, Inc. Scholarship: Nicholas Felix (Trade/Technical), Karley Nelson (Medical)
- DuBois Area School Retirees Scholarships: Gianna Battaglia and Taylor Smith
- DuBois Area Education Association Scholarship: Olivia Johnson
- Ben Friedl Memorial Scholarship: Taylor Smith
- Mae Anna Korb Scholarship: Olivia Johnson
- Robert P. Martini Memorial Scholarships: Kyla Alker, John Kunes, Lakin Smith
- DuBois Drug and Wellness Scholarship: Abigail Guiher
- N. Robert “Bobby” Moore Scholarships: Donald Crabtree, Nicholas Felix, Abigail Guiher, Sarah Swope, Anna Wingard
- George D. Montgomery American Legion Post #17 Scholarships: Rachel Kister, Olivia Johnson, Claire Shaffer
- James R and Esther Hawkins Scholarships: Olivia Johnson, Taylor Smith
- DuBois Kiwanis Club Scholarship: Alyssa Horner
- Hilda Passarelli/Caramela and Samual L. Caramela Scholarship: Taylor Smith
- Bennett’s Valley Lions Club Scholarship: Matthew McCullough
- Reynoldsville Masonic Lodge Scholarships: Kaylee George, Abigail Guiher, Alyssa Horner, Rachel Kister, Chloe Stoner
- Sons of the American Legion, Squadron #17: Olivia Johnson
- Sykesville Civic Improvement Association: Rachel Kister
- Vietnam Veterans of America: Connor Hamby
- Dr. Labrasca Future Women of Healthcare Scholarship: Antonia Fenice
- Leslie E. Osikowicz Memorial Scholarship: Lakin Smith
- Mark Vrahas Foundation Scholarship: Connor Hamby
- Donald and Marlene Andrekovich Memorial Scholarship: Maryclaire Malizia
DuBois Alumni Scholarships:
- Dee and Dolores Hibner Memorial Scholarship: Lucy Scheffler
- Dr. Albert Varacallo Memorial Scholarship: Avery Timko
- Irene McNeil Memorial Scholarship: Claire Shaffer and Anna Wingard
- Jim Suplizio/Larry Beighey Memorial Scholarship: Abigail Guiher
- Drs. Shirish and Manjula Shah endowment scholarship for STEM: Ellen McFadden
- Shirley Ann (Phillips) Stofka Memorial Award: Ashlynn Pape
- DAHS Class of 1965 scholarship: Gianna Battaglia and David Reitz III
Cum Laude Honors Graduates
The following students will graduate with a GPA of 92.5 percent to 95.4 percent: Camryn Bailey, Savannah Gray, Derek Lyle, Julia Bashline, Connor Hamby, Mason McDaniel, Justin Burr, Olivia Johnson, Jordan Miller, Jeremy Clawson, Stephanie Juarez Murguia, Mason Miller, John Cully, Morgan King, Alexis O’Kane, Nathan Davies, Rileigh Knarr, Jude Roen, Rebecca Emigh, Dale Kot, Evan Thomas, Tucker Fenstermacher, Jacob Krause, Isaac Wayne, Ryan Gildersleeve, Reilly Long, Natalie Wolfgang.
Magna Cum Laude Honors Graduates
The following students will graduate with a GPA of 95.5 percent to 99.4 percent: Kyla Alker, Sydney Gray, Ryan Sickeri, Hannah Allen, Alyssa Horner, Kylee Snyder, Morgan Allman, Madison Huey, William Snyder, Caleb Beard, Lacie Kinder, Luke Sprankle, Alicia Bryan, John Kunes, Lillian States, Kayla Butterfuss, Madison McCall, Trista Truesdale, Courtney Carbett, Kaylee McCracken, Jordan Uplinger, Elizabeth Chileski, Taiyler Miller, London Watt, Tyler Christner, Derek Mohney, Janee Waxler, Amelia Corner, Karley Neson, Amanda Weber, Aniela Cortina, Olivia Nelson, Riley West, Mackenzie Druzak, Tyler Newell, Payton Wheaton, Nicholas Farrell, Ashlynn Pape, Brady Woodward, Antonia Fenice, Victoria Pennoyer, Evan Zedek, Katrina Fish, Reign Perry.
Summa Cum Laude Graduates
The following students will graduate with a GPA of 99.5 percent to 100+ percent: Isaac Andrulonis, Justin Kalgren, Lucy Scheffler, Eve Barnett, Rachel Kister, Leigha Schweiger, Gianna Battaglia, Ethan Knarr, Monica Scotto, Donald Crabtree, Cindy Lam, Claire Shaffer, Lydia Dixon, Beverly Liedl, Ty Sheloski, Sasha Elkassas, Maryclaire Malizia, Lakin Smith, Chloe Faraone, Micayla Martin, Taylor Smith, Morgan Felix, Matthew McCullough, Timothy Stainbrook, Jr., Nicholas Felix, Ellen McFadden, Garrett Starr, Rayna Fenstermacher, Michael Orzechowski, Chloe Stoner, Kaylee George, Melina Petrick, Sarah Swope, Alexander Graeca, Olivia Reed, Avery Timko, Nicholas Graeca, Emily Richards, Saige Weible, Abigail Guiher, Makayla Robertson, Aaliyah Williams, Devin Rothrock, Anna Wingard.