Of the original 102 Pilgrim passengers who landed at Plymouth in 1620, only half of those survived the first year in the New World. Yet, it is estimated today that more than 30 million living Americans (roughly 10 percent of the population) and another 5 million people worldwide are descendants of the original Pilgrims. The Mayflower Society, a hereditary organization, celebrates the memory of the Pilgrim spirit and honors their ancestors.
As part of its genealogy workshops series, the DuBois Area Historical Society will offer a program on the Mayflower Society, presented by Mayflower member and expert genealogist Kathy Myers on Thursday, June 20. The 1½ hour program will begin at 2 p.m. at the Society building on West Long Avenue.
Myers will share research techniques connecting descendants to the original pilgrim passengers, documenting help of the Society’s Silver Books, and categories of lineage proof. In 2020, the designated 400th anniversary of the Mayflower, the Society will launch the Patriot to Passenger Project, a bridge to other heritage societies such as Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution (DAR and SAR). Members of those organizations will want link to this information that Myers will unveil at the presentation.
Everyone is welcome to attend. There is no fee to attend.
Twenty-seven people attended the DuBois Area Historical Society’s 11th Annual Spring Walk in May. They were the first to complete the newly revised walking tour of downtown DuBois.
The tour featured 21 stops at buildings or locations, where the history or significance of the stops were explained. All of the information is included in the walking tour brochure prepared by the DuBois Area Historical Society and printed with the assistance of a grant from the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority.
Anyone interested in the walking tour brochure may pick one up at the DuBois Area Historical Society. The 2019 brochure and the original 2011 brochure are both available for viewing or printing at the Society’s website www.duboishs.com.
Upcoming Society events include:
- July 7 – Spaghetti Dinner, noon-5 p.m., Luigi’s Villa, price $10.
- Sept. 5 – 37th Annual Dinner, 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Sunflower Dr., DuBois. Guest speaker Al Holliday, publisher Pennsylvania Magazine. Details and menu to be announced.
- Oct. 12 – 12th Annual Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk, details to be announced.