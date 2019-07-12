The DuBois Jaycees annual golf scramble is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 3, at Beechwoods Golf Course in Falls Creek.
“We are looking forward to hosting a fun-filled and enjoyable event, all while raising money for a cause close to our hearts – scholarship,” said golf outing co-chairperson Summer Anderson.
Each year, the DuBois Area Jaycees award two local high school seniors $1,500 scholarships to pursue their passions and educational goals while attending the school of their choice, said Anderson.
“We are able to provide this financial support by holding annual fundraisers in the area, one of them being our ‘Golf Scramble for Scholarship,’” said Anderson.
The Jaycees are currently seeking donations, teams and sponsorships to help make this one of their best events to date, she said.
No donation is too small, said Anderson, noting they appreciate any amount that is given.
Those interested in donating can go online to the link: https://www.duboisareajaycees.com/golfevent.
Teams can also be submitted using the above link as well.
Persons can also register at Beechwoods Golf Course.
Registration is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Aug. 3 with a 9 a.m. shot gun start. The format is a four-person scramble (18 holes with cart). The cost is $60 a player for non-members and $50 a player for members. This cost includes lunch, games, prizes and beverages. All money and team registrations must be paid and received before July 27.
For more information, call Anderson at 814-590-5408.