DuBOIS — Christina Corso and Kaityln Pyne are the recipients of the 2020 DuBois Area School Retirees Scholarships.
Both recipients are 2020 graduates of DuBois Area Senior High School. This is the 10th time the retired school employees have awarded two scholarships to high school graduates who will be attending college to become educators.
Since 1983, 48 scholarships have been presented to area graduates who plan to major in education. The award winners were recognized by the principal of the DuBois Area High School, Brian Weible.
Corso plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania and major in English education. She has been a member of choir and stage crew. She is active with Ark of Learning, blood drives and The Haunted Walk for the cross country team.
Corso enjoys learning new languages and interpreting music and literature. She has maintained a position on the A Honor Roll. She is employed at a local grocery store as manager/cashier. She is the daughter of Frank and Dawn Corso of Reynoldsville.
Pyne plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania and major in speech pathology. She is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council and Mr. and Miss DuBois. She has volunteered for Special Olympics, The DuBois Nursing Home and for the Goodwill Clothing Drive.
Pyne has received awards for outstanding work in Algebra II and the Presidential Award of Academic Excellence. She is the daughter of Thomas Pyne and Diane Smith of Falls Creek. She previously was employed at Goodwill and currently works at TJ Maxx.
Applicants for the scholarship must be residents of the DuBois Area School District and be accepted into the education curriculum of an accredited four-year college or university. They must demonstrate both academic promise and financial need.