DuBOIS — Gianna Battaglia and Taylor Smith are the recipients of the 2021 DuBois Area School Retirees scholarships.
Both are members of the Class of 2021 of the DuBois Area High School.
This is the 11th time the retired school employees have awarded two scholarships to high school graduates who will be attending college to become educators. Since 1983, 50 scholarships have been presented to area graduates who plan to major in education.
Battaglia plans to attend Clarion University and major in secondary mathematics education. She has been a member of choir, band, National Honor Society and musical theatre. She also enjoys drag racing.
From 2019 to present, Battaglia has been employed at Michael’s. She is the daughter of Paul and Michelle Battaglia of DuBois.
Smith plans to attend Slippery Rock University and major in secondary/special education. She has been a member of National Honor Society, Student Council, Interact Club, volleyball, basketball and softball.
Smith enjoys drawing, painting and spending time with her friends. She works as a server at the DuBois Dutch Pantry and Sarah’s Soft Serve and Food. She is the daughter of Brent and Amy Smith of Falls Creek.
Applicants for the DuBois Area School Retirees scholarship must be residents of the DuBois Area School District and be accepted into the education curriculum of an accredited four-year college or university. They must demonstrate both academic promise and financial need.