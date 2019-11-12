DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Shrine Club met recently at the Masonic Hall. President Harry Bressler opened the meeting and greeted the Nobles.
Bressler led the flag salute while Chaplain Bill Lowe offered the invocation.
There were 18 Nobles and guests present at the meeting. The 50/50 drawing was donated back to the club. The 2019 donations from the plaques and paper drive totaled $13,211.31. There was also a discussion concerning next year’s locations.
It was also noted from 2005 to 2019, the Shrine Club has collected a total of $240,529.33 for the Jaffa Hospital Crusade.
The club had Potentate Jordan Settle and Chief Rabban Rob Harkins at the meeting.
Noble Sam Wallwork, the Road Runner coordinator, was called on for his monthly report. He asked Noble Brad Miles to come forward. Noble Wallwork stated Miles had made 100 trips as a Road Runner to the Shrine Hospitals. Settle gave Noble Miles a plaque for his service to the children.
The meeting ended after Settle’s remarks.