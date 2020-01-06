DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way Campaign 2020 campaign goal has reached its goal of $380,000.

The DuBois Area United Way would like to thank all of the local businesses and the community for donating toward the campaign. The following is the final list of donors:

  • The American Legion
  • At Home Realty
  • Atlas Pressed Metals –Employees
  • Baronick, Mr. & Mrs. Robert
  • Bishop, Jan
  • Brady Street Beer Distributors
  • Brown, Peter & Betsy
  • Buck’s Pizza of DuBois
  • Buck’s Pizza Franchising Corp.
  • Bucktail Council – BSA
  • Castonguay, Jr., Mr. Richard
  • Cataldo’s Collision
  • Cole, Dr. & Mrs. Nathaniel
  • Dietz, Mr. & Mrs. Charles
  • Downer, Mr. & Mrs. George
  • Fezell, Mr. & Mrs. Don
  • First Commonwealth Bank – Employees
  • First Energy Foundation
  • Grieve, Mr. & Mrs. Robert
  • Guardian Elder Care
  • Hoffman, Mr. Kenneth A.
  • Ignatius, Dr. & Mrs. Paul
  • Kessler, Mr. & Mrs. Dale
  • LaBrasca, Dr. & Mrs. Algie
  • Lukehart, Mr. & Mrs. David
  • Malacarne, John & Dennie
  • Martin’s Foods – Employees
  • Miknis, Mr. & Mrs. Daniel
  • Miller Home Furniture & Mattress
  • Mollica, Mr. & Mrs. Sam
  • Nelson, Dennis & Sherry
  • Dr. Veronica Newsome &
  • Mr. Timothy Stainbrook
  • Ord, Mr. & Mrs. Donald
  • Palumbo’s Meat Market
  • The Peaceable Kingdom
  • Philippone, Mr. Jay
  • Priority Communications
  • Rice, Dr. Jeffrey
  • Rokosky, Ms. Carol
  • Roscoe, Dr. Greg
  • Sandy Hose Co. #1
  • Sayers, Mr. Andrew
  • Sciamanna, Mr. & Mrs. Vincent
  • Shaffer, Brian & Shannon
  • Sheetz
  • Shick, Ms. Corinne
  • Sikora, Mr. & Mrs. Ed
  • Smiley, Mr. Robert L.
  • Smith, Mr. Keith
  • Stoltz, Mr. & Mrs. Todd
  • Suplizio, Anthony & Christal
  • Toyota Dealer Match Program
  • United Parcel Service Employees
  • Vargas, Mr. Randy
  • VFW Post #813
  • Volunteer Hose Co. #1
  • VSI
  • Wayne, Mr. & Mrs. John
  • Welch, Ed & Kathleen
  • Wolfgang, Mr. & Mrs. Darrel
  • Zarlinski, Mr. & Mrs. Stephen

