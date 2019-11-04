DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way Campaign 2020 campaign goal is $380,000. So far, the campaign has received $142,401.63 in donations and have reached 37.47 percent of its goal.
The DuBois Area United Way expressed appreciation to the following local businesses and the community for donating toward the 2020 campaign so far:
- Advanced Business Computing Services Inc.
- Advanced Furniture Solutions
- Armanini, Mr. & Mrs. Michael
- Baronick, Mr. & Mrs. Jeff
- Beegle, Ms. Carol I.
- Bernardo, Ms. Diane
- Breck, Ms. Jeanne
- Hopkins, Ms. Janet
- Korb Monuments
- Polish Citizens Club
- Simmons, Mr. Matt
- Spigelmyer, Mr. & Mrs. Sheldon
- Volpe, Mr. Steve
- Way Warehousing & Development, Inc.
- Wayland Farm Supply
- Williams, Ms. Nancy C.
Anyone who would like to make a donation toward the campaign is asked to please make their check payable to the DuBois United Way and mail it to: DuBois Area United Way, 223 S. Jared St., DuBois, PA 15801. A donation helps support 26 member agencies in the area.