DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way Campaign 2020 campaign goal is $380,000. So far, the campaign has received $300,957.33 in donations and have reached 79.20 percent of its goal.
The DuBois Area United Way expressed appreciation to the following local businesses and the community for donating toward the 2020 campaign so far:
- Adams, Mr. & Mrs. Dale
- Anand, Dr. & Mrs. Sanjeev
- Christ the King Manor
- Christ the King Manor - Employees
- Cooper Tire & Auto
- Cooper Tire & Auto-Employees
- Corbet Construction
- DeFazio, Dr. & Mrs. Anthony J.
- Dickinson Center - Employees
- DuBois Area Y.M.C.A. - Employees
- DuBois Kiwanis Club
- DuBois Lions Club
- Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 4454
- Fullington, Michael & Lori
- Gabriel, Attorney Chris
- Generations Forestry
- Hallstrom Clark-Electric
- Jones, Edna L.
- Kosco, Dr. George M.
- Landscape One
- Milliron, Dr. Keith
- Mohney, Attorney Chris
- Murray Honda
- Penn Highlands Employees
- Powell, Michaeline
- Priority Communications
- Sekula Sign Corp.
- Sterrett, Mr. James H.
- Stoltz Family Dealership
- Stoltz Family Dealership - Employees
- Turn Key Properties
- Vetro, Marilyn A.
- Wal-Mart
- Wal-Mart Employees
- Zwick & Zwick, LLP
- Beaver Meadow Creamery
- Gray Foundation
- Johnson Motors
- Johnson Subarau
- LaBrasca, Dr. & Mrs. Algie
- Martin's
- Martin's - Employees
- Owens Brockway Employees
- PNC Bank
- Snyder, Mr. & Mrs. Daniel
- Valigorsky, Dr. P.J.
Anyone who would like to make a donation toward the campaign is asked to please make their check payable to the DuBois United Way and mail it to: DuBois Area United Way, 223 S. Jared St., DuBois, PA 15801. A donation helps support 26 member agencies in the area.