DuBOIS — The DuBois Audubon Christmas Bird Count will be held during the 24-hour period on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 from midnight to midnight. There is also birding at night since owls are also needed!
New counters are always welcome, whether at a bird feeder or in the field. Please indicate by phone ASAP at (814) 583-7926 if you are interested in participating. Whether you are an experienced or beginning birder, you may be able to join others in the field that include at least one experienced bird watcher. Maps and recording forms are available. Co-Compilers are Marianne Atkinson and Edwwena Eger, who will assign birding areas in the field.
The 15-mile diameter count circle has DuBois as its center. The circle goes northwest to Beechwoods, north almost to Brockway, east to the DuBois Reservoir, southeast to Luthersburg, southwest to Troutville and west almost to Reynoldsville.
The circle includes West Liberty, Clear Run, the City of Dubois, Treasure Lake (folks are needed there too), Kyle Lake, Lake Sabula, Game Lands 77 and Harvey Run.
For the 2017 count, in spite of cold weather, 52 bird species were tallied on count day and an additional 6 species were found during count week. Several birders went owling and located a Barred Owl and 2 Great-Horned Owls. Among the species that were expected for the count were American Robin, Belted Kingfisher and Purple Finch, but were NOT found for the count. They could not even be found on the other 6 days of count week.
Unlucky waterfowl in the DuBois Count Circle were hard-pressed to find open water on count day in 2017. Hence, the number of species of waterfowl was down from previous years.
A few unusual species were located in 2017, including a Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Meadowlark, Redhead (duck), and several Turkey Vultures, which looked out of place soaring overhead in a snowstorm.
Each of the citizen scientists who annually braves snow, wind, or rain, to take part in the Christmas Bird Count makes an enormous contribution to conservation. Audubon and other organizations use data collected in this longest-running wildlife census to assess the health of bird populations and to help guide conservation action.
There is a specific methodology to the CBC, but everyone can participate. The count takes place within “Count Circles,” which focus on specific geographical areas. Each circle is supervised by a Count Compiler.
In addition, if your home is within the boundaries of a Count Circle, you can stay home and report the birds that visit your feeder once you have arranged to do so with the Count Compiler.
