DuBOIS — Tuesday, DuBois Central Catholic’s varsity basketball team will play against Bradford. The National Anthem will be sung by student council member, Juliana Stine. During halftime, the long awaited crowning of the DCC homecoming king and queen will be held. The JV game will start at 6 p.m. followed by the varsity game.
The homecoming is sponsored by the Senior High Student Council, led by Johnny Ritsick, president, and Lindsey Reiter, vice president. Each class made nominations for the court. This year’s seniors include Allie Pittsley, Martina Swalligan, Hannah Holdren, Dylan Foster, Johnny Ritsick, and Parker Meholick. Emily Joseph is the junior representative. The sophomore representative is Avery Sickeri. The freshman representatives are Faith Jacob and Luke Swisher.
Also participating in the ceremony will be last year’s royalty, Ashley Wruble and Zack Vandervort. They will crown this year’s Queen & ‘Mr. D.C.C.’ which is determined by an all school vote. Also participating will be juniors, Holly Deemer, Paris Farley and Maddie Gill, Maria Werner, Beth Williams, Morgan Tyler and Emma Suplizio.