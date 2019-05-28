DuBois Central Catholic’s 58th commencement exercises will take place the weekend of June 1 and 2. A Baccalaureate Mass for the 47 graduates, their families and friends, will take place Saturday evening, June 1, at 6 p.m. in the auditorium, followed by the Senior Awards Assembly. Graduation ceremonies will commence at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2, in the gym.
“The Class of 2019 is filled with enthusiastic, bright, and outgoing students … with hopes and dreams and the needed determination to make them a reality. With confidence, these graduates will not wait for the future to happen but create the future they have envisioned,” said Principal Karrie Miller.
“The Class of 2019 is made up of young men and women of talent, character and exceptional achievement. From the classrooms, to the fields and courts, to the stage and studios, this class has distinguished themselves. We send them off to the next phase of their life with full confidence that they are young men and women who will meet whatever challenges life has in store for them,” said senior class Advisor Carol Korthaus.
Graduation Weekend 2019 begins with a mass Saturday evening with the Rev. Fr. David Whiteford, presiding. A reception for the graduates, their families, and friends will follow, hosted by members of the current Freshmen Class.
Valedictorian of the Class of 2019 at DuBois Central Catholic High School is Emily Williams, daughter of Richard and Susan Williams of Clearfield.
Salutatorian of the Class of 2019 at DCC is Ashley Mayes, daughter of Barry and Karen Mayes of DuBois.
At Sunday’s commencement, members of the administration will present the diplomas and announce the graduates along with their future plans.
According to tradition, graduates who have distinguished themselves in various academic areas will be awarded gold honor plaques of excellence. Other established scholarships awarded each year to Central’s graduating seniors will also be announced.
The President of the Class of 2019 is Kenny Starr. Other school leaders are Haley Pettenati, president of Student Council, and Vice President Maxwell Forcey. The current analysis of the Class of 2019 finds 92 percent attending college, 2 percent entering the military, 2 percent entering the work force, and 4 percent are undecided.
The 47 members of the Class of 2019 at DuBois Central Catholic High School are the following: Sherry Anderson, Alyssa Bittner, Noah Bloom, Logan Clancy, Emma Cooper, Kadin Danch, Eriq Donahue, Peter Downer, Zachary Edwards, Caleb Elias, Sean Evans, Maxwell Forcey, Zane Gaither, Andre Hanes, Faith Hannah, Nicholas Hansel, Anthony Kness, Quinn Kulling, Anne Latuska, Lillian Lee, Leyton Mangiantini, Mackenzie Manning, Ashley Mayes, Tyler McIntosh, Justin Miknis, Grant Norman, Makenzie Park, Egan Peck, Abbey Pettenati, Haley Pettenati, Garret Prosper, Mercedes Raab, Kyrsten Ruch, Gabrielle Sabatose, Jonathan Schoeneman, Carley Semancik, Jacob Snyder, Joshua Solnosky, Kenneth Starr, Ethan Stoddard, Lindsey Swisher, Dominic Torretti, Zachary Vandervort, Brandon Walker, Antonio Willar, Emily Williams, and Ashley Wruble.