DuBOIS — Normally, homecoming is held in the winter at a basketball game, however, this year has been anything but normal. DCC held their homecoming recently at Stern Family Field, DuBois so their students would not miss a tradition known by so many high schools.
Each class in the high school chose a girl to represent them; each of the underclassmen girls asked a classmate to accompany them. The senior class selected three ladies they felt represented them well. The three senior men were also selected by their class as candidates for Mr. DCC and accompanied the three ladies chosen by the senior class. All high school students then voted to elect this year’s Homecoming Queen and Mr. DCC. Karrie Miller, DCC MS/HS principal stated, “All of you of the court should be honored to have been chosen as people your classes felt represented them and Central well.”
Maria Werner, DuBois, was named the 2021 DCC Homecoming Queen, and Joseph ‘JP’ Piccirillo, Brockport, was named 2021 Mr. DCC. Werner is the daughter of Jim Werner and Christy Songer. She is on the cross country and girl’s golf team. She is a long-time member of the Student Council, treasurer of Rotary Interact, and a member of Mock Trial. Werner is a shift leader at Meadows Frozen Custard. Her plans include attending college and medical school to become a pathologist.
Piccirillo is the son of Laurie and PJ Piccirillo. Piccirillo is president of the Student Council and is active in cross country, tennis, and basketball. He is also a member of Mock Trial, Pro-Life Club, Rotary Interact and serves as National Honor Society Secretary. Piccirillo recently earned his Eagle Scout Distinction in Boy Scouts. He will attend St. Francis University, Loretto in the fall majoring in Accounting.
Werner was accompanied by Dante Armanini, DuBois, the son of Mike and Valerie Armanini. He has been very active in the sports program as he has played on the golf, basketball, and baseball teams. Armanini has signed to play baseball at St. Vincent College, Latrobe.
Piccirillo was the escort for Madeline Klark, DuBois. She is the daughter of Andy and Jenn Klark. Klark is a member of the Student Council, National Honor Society, and Rotary Interact. She has been a long-time member of a competitive twirling team. She will continue her twirling at Slippery Rock University in the fall, where she will major in Biology. Currently, Klark is employed by Meadows Frozen Custard.
Also chosen by the senior class as candidates for 2021 Homecoming Queen and 2021 Mr. DCC were Erin Maloney, DuBois. She is the daughter of Marty and Janice Maloney. Maloney is on the volleyball, gymnastics, and track and field teams. She is also a member of Rotary Interact and Lead and Seed. Maloney serves as Senior Class President and is very active in Student Council. She has committed to a 2+2 program at Penn State University, DuBois majoring in elementary and early childhood education. Her escort, Alex Jenkins, DuBois, is the son of Heath and Marcy Jenkins. Jenkins is a member of the soccer, basketball, and track and field teams. He is also a member of the Student Council and National Honor Society. He will attend Penn State University, University Park majoring in Electrical Engineering.
Court members selected by the freshman class included Raegan Porter, Luthersburg. She is the daughter of Eric and Jodi Porter. Raegan is a member of the volleyball team. Outside of school, Porter plays the guitar and participates in horse competitions. Her escort, Brady Snyder, DuBois, is the son of Kristy and Bernie Snyder. At Central, Snyder is a crack member of the Rifle Team and recently was on the crucial tech crew for Central’s presentation of CINDERELLA. Snyder is also an active member of Boy Scouts.
Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Reilly, DuBois, was chosen by the sophomore class as their representative. Reilly enjoys spending time with her family and friends, spending time with her dog, Bella and helping in the community. At Central, Reilly plays tennis and volleyball. She is the daughter of Brian and Melissa Reilly. Neel Gupta was Reilly’s escort for the evening. Gupta is the son of Dr. Prasad Gupta and Tanya Gupta. Gupta is president of the Sophomore Class and a member of Rotary Interact. He participates in PJAS, Scholastic Challenge, and Math Competition. He also plays soccer, basketball, baseball, and tennis for Central.
Representing the Junior class was Sophia Ginther, Falls Creek. She is the daughter of Robert and Kathy Ginther. Ginther plays volleyball and basketball at DCC and is a member of the DuBois Central Catholic Central Players. She recently performed as the Fairy Godmother in Central’s production of CINDERELLA. Her escort, Aaron Gankosky, Brockway is the son of Jeff and Irene Gankosky. Gankosky is a member of the soccer and tennis teams. Gankosky is also a member of DCC’s Central Players and held the starring role in CINDERELLA. He portrayed the handsome prince who won the heart of Cinderella.