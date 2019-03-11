The administration of DuBois Central Catholic announces the honor roll listing for the second quarter of the 2018-2019 academic year. Students who earned an overall average of 93 percent or better received First Honors. Students earning an overall average of 90 percent or better received Second Honors.
Grade 6
First Honors: Riley Benson, Emma Elensky, Natalie Felix, Kierra Foster, Lucas Fragle, Kamren Geist, Peyton Gilbert, Marina Hanes, Hope Jacob, Lauren Jenkins, Mitchell Klark, Kyan Peck, John Varischetti, and Breanna Yale.
Second Honors: Evan Bruno, Kaden Bush, Brayden Fox, Sophia Reilly, Jack Roy, Teresa Steward, and Megan Whipple.
Grade 7
First Honors: Andrew Adamski, Candace Andres, Tyler Baird, Cietta Blasdell, Barak Clouser, Aiden Engle, Estelle Ferrari, Jessy Frank, Andrew Green, Melia Mitskavich, Lydia Morgan, Raegan Porter, Kayley Risser, Connor Siple, Brady Snyder, Julia Werner, and Kourtney Zatsick.
Second Honors: Jeremiah Mondi, Alexandria Rake, Haley Semancik, Lexi Shermer, and Candace Suhoney.
Grade 8
First Honors: Juliet Elias, Benjamin Gritzer, Neel Gupta, Izabella Hartzell, Faith Jacob, Alyssa Johnston, Sophie Mangiantini, Brendan Paisley, Emma Peck, Michelangelo Piccirillo, Megan Pittsley, Matthew Pyne, Jacqueline Reilly, Sophia Rooney, Katelyn Smith, Luke Swisher, Anna Vandervort, and Rose Whipple.
Second Honors: Travis White.
Grade 9
First Honors: Jack Adair, Aundalynn Aljoe, Aaron Bohley, Hayes Cooper, Helena Hess, Madison Hoyt, Rebecca Huegler, Jalen Kosko, Savanah Morelli, Aaron Nasuti, Cole Sansom, Alec Srock, Emma Suplizio, Morgan Tyler, Sara Werner, and Atom Williams.
Second Honors: Jacob Baird, Matthew Elias, Sophia Ginther, Owen Helm,and Taven Lukehart.
Grade 10
First Honors: Michaela Armanini, JoAnne Case, Holly Deemer, Paris Farley, Isabelle Forcey, Damon Foster, Isaac Gray, Madison Hannah, Alex Jenkins, Emily Joseph, Madeline Klark, Ethan Kness, Mia Meholick, Cade Peck, Joseph Piccirillo, Zachary Spellen, Harrison Starr, Derek Strouse, Gracee Swatsworth, Leonard Swisher, Christopher Uhl, Maria Werner, and Elizabeth Williams.
Second Honors: Dante Armanini, Madison Gill, Natasha Kunselman, and Erin Maloney.
Grade 11
First Honors: Rachel Aravich, Colin Barnett, Maia Cogley, Dan Cooley, Gabriella Delzangle, Dylan Foster, Zachary George, Shayleigh Gulvas, Hannah Holdren, Jordan Kosko, Jonathan Kurtz, Isabella Mangiantini, Parker Meholick, Jaci Mennetti, Madison Miller, Rachel Miller, Madisyn Miscavish, Alexandra Ochs, Shane Paisley, Allison Pittsley, Lindsey Reiter, Johnathan Ritsick, Juliana Stine, Cierra Stom, Martina Swalligan, Gweneth Vida, and Addison White.
Second Honors: Justine Stewart.
Grade 12
First Honors: Alyssa Bittner, Logan Clancy, Emma Cooper, Eriq Donahue, Zachary Edwards, Caleb Elias, Sean Evans, Maxwell Forcey, Faith Hannah, Nicholas Hansel, Anne Latuska, Lillian Lee, Leyton Mangiantini, Ashley Mayes, Justin Miknis, Grant Norman, Makenzie Park, Egan Peck, Abbey Pettenati, Haley Pettenati, Garrett Prosper, Mercedes Raab, Kyrsten Ruch, Jonathan Schoeneman, Carley Semancik, Jacob Snyder, Joshua Solnosky, Kenneth Starr, Lindsey Swisher, Zachary Vandervort, Brandon Walker, Antonio Willar, Emily Williams, and Ashley Wruble.
Second Honors: Sherry Anderson, Kadin Danch, Andre Hanes, Anthony Kness, Mackenzie Manning, Gabrielle Sabatose, Ethan Stoddard, and Dominic Torretti.
