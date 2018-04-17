DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic has announced the Honor Roll for the third quarter.
The administration of DuBois Central Catholic announces the honor roll listing for the third quarter of the 2017-18 academic year. Students who earned an overall average of 93 percent or better received First Honors. Students earning an overall average of 90 percent or better received Second Honors.
Grade 6
First Honors: Andrew Adamski, Candace Andres, Emily Ankerbrand, Cietta Blasdell, Sara Boland, Kadie Bressler, Barak Clouser, Aiden Engle, Estelle Ferrari, Jessy Frank, Andrew Green, Melia Mitskavich, Jeremiah Mondi, Lydia Morgan, Raegan Porter, Lola Post, Kayley Risser, Haley Semancik, Connor Siple, Brady Snyder, Mathue Volpe, Julia Werner, and Kourtney Zatsick.
Second Honors: Ryan Erickson, Nathaniel Harris, Alexandria Rake, Lexi Shermer, and Candance Suhoney.
Grade 7
First Honors: Mia Edwards, Benjamin Gritzer, Neel Gupta, Izabella Hartzell, Faith Jacob, Alyssa Johnston, Cartar Kosko, Sophie Mangiantini, Emma Peck, Michelangelo Piccirillo, Megan Pittsley, Jacqueline Reilly, Luke Swisher, Anna Vandervort, and Rose Whipple.
Second Honors: Juliet Elias, Brendan Paisley, Matthew Pyne, and Katelyn Smith.
Grade 8
First Honors: John Adair, Jacob Baird, Hayes Cooper, Abigail Erickson, Owen Helm, Madison Hoyt, Jalen Kosko, Erich Lee, Taven Lukehart, Colin Micknis, Savanah Morelli, Aaron Nasuti, Megan Ochs, Isaac Pifer, Alec Srock, Emma Suplizio, Maria Tomasko, and Sara Werner.
Second Honors: Ian Boland, Caleb Bruno, and Peyton Maurer.
Grade 9
First Honors: Dante Armanini, Michaela Armanini, JoAnne Case, Holly Deemer, Sean Duke, Paris Farley, Nicholas Felix, Isabelle Forcey, Damon Foster, Madison Gill, Isaac Gray, Madison Hannah, Alexander Jenkins, Emily Joseph, Madeline Klark, Ethan Kness, Natasha Kunselman, Cindy Lam, Erin Maloney, Mia Meholick, Tanner Morrelli, Cade Peck, Joseph Piccirillo, Amanda Rossi, Zachary Spellen, Harrison Starr, Derek Strouse, Gracee Swatsworth, Leonard Swisher, Christopher Uhl, Maria Werner, and Elizabeth Williams.
Second Honors: Jennelle Adams, Isaac Bloom, Erika Sweka, and Loren Way.
Grade 10
First Honors: Rachel Aravich, Colin Barnett, Maia Cogley, Gabriella Delzangle, Dylan Foster, Zachary George, Shayleigh Gulvas, Hannah Holdren, Kathryn Jordan, Jordan Kosko, Jonathan Kurtz, Isabella Mangiantini, Parker Meholick, Madison Miller, Rachel Miller, Madisyn Miscavish, Alexandra Ochs, Allison Pittsley, Johnathan Ritsick, Justine Stewart, Juliana Stine, Cierra Stom, Martina Swalligan, and Gweneth Vida.
Second Honors: Daniel Cooley, Tristan Engle, and Shane Paisley..
Grade 11
First Honors: Alyssa Bittner, Logan Clancy, Emma Cooper, Sean Evans, Maxwell Forcey, Nicholas Hansel, Anne Latuska, Lillian Lee, Leyton Mangiantini, Ashley Mayes, Justin Miknis, Grant Norman, Abbey Pettenati, Haley Pettenati, Garrett Prosper, Mercedes Raab, Kyrsten Ruch, Jonathan Schoeneman, Carley Semancik, Jacob Snyder, Joshua Solonsky, Kenneth Starr, Lindsey Swisher, Zachary Vandervort, Antonio Willar, Emily Williams, and Ashley Wruble.
Second Honors: Sherry Anderson, Kadin Danch, Eriq Donahue, Caleb Elias, Zane Felix, Zane Gaither, Faith Hannah, Ethan Stoddard, and Brandon Walker.
Grade 12
First Honors: Alexander Adamski, Victoria Barber, Madison Barnett, Jarred Black, Anthony Depello, Rebecca Dohner, Brenna Engle, Elizabeth Gankosky, Brooke Gornati, Meghan Graeca, Keri Hollenbaugh, Matthew Ishman, Rebecca Liddle, Hannah Miller, Chelsea Myers, Madison Nasuti, Raquel Salada, Carolyn Sette, Cameron Stom, John Swalligan, Anastasia Tarcson, and Jessica Tomasko.
Second Honors: Zachary Schoeneman.
