DuBOIS — The annual ‘Make a Wish Week’ gave students at DuBois Central Catholic an opportunity to share the spirit of the season.
Students in K-12 voted for their teachers by donating coins. The favorite teachers received their own Christmas star to be placed on one of the many trees at the school. The winners were Emily Gardner (in the high and middle school) and Kelly Pompeii in the elementary school.
As the elementary collected items for Penn Highlands-DuBois NICU, Salvation Army, Stocking Hope, Christ the King Manor’s Personal Care Unit, Toys for Tots and Backpacks for Children’s Hospital, the middle school and high school sent Santa Grams, held locker decorating contests and held a fashion show for the “ugliest sweater."
The winner, chosen by reverberated cheers by students and faculty, was Steve Boland, middle school English teacher. In total, DCC donated $1,855 to the Make A Wish Foundation as well as contributing to local charities.