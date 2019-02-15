The DuBois Christian School has announced the Distinguished Honor Roll (All A’s) and Honor Roll (All A’s and B’s) for the second quarter.

Distinguished Honor Roll

12th Grade: Colesy Brownlee, Spencer Packer, Sophia Williamson

11th Grade: Hannah Deitch, Garrett Metzger, Zaden Thomas

9th Grade: Koisha Frazier, Rorrie Maynard, Grace Preston

8th Grade: Grace Deitch, Devin Powell

7th Grade: Lily Shenkle

5th Grade: Ella Shenkle

3rd Grade: Isabellah Eastman, JT Hughes, Toryn Muth

2nd Grade: Levi Cassel, Kyle Long, Anna Shenkle

1st Grade: Adam Furuto, Daniel Marchione, Sophia Richards

Honor Roll

12th Grade: Isaac Cherico

11th Grade: Colin Thomas

9th Grade: Melinda Cox, Emily Deitch, Megan Keech, Fiona Riss

6th Grade: Chase Kaizer, Dessie Preston, Isaac Smith

5th Grade: Adisen Cleaver, SarahJoy Preston, Kaylin Volpe

4th Grade: Layken Larson-Huber

3rd Grade: Ella Thomas, Zoan Thomas

2nd Grade: Glenn Gamble, Mason Kaizer, Cheyenne Thomas

1st Grade: Molly Ellis, Mackenzie Kaizer, Simon Sierzega

