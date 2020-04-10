DuBOIS — DuBois Christian Schools has announced their Distinguished Honor Roll and Honor Roll Lists for the third quarter of the 2019-2020 school year.
Students receiving Distinguished Honor Roll achieved all As.
Honor Roll recipients achieved all As and Bs for the third quarter.
DuBois Christian Schools began the fourth quarter of instruction with their Continuity of Education plan March 23.
“We are thankful for the ability to continue to partner with parents in the education of their students through our online learning platform,” said a school spokeswoman.
Distinguished Honor RollFirst grade – Aubree Tyger, Lucia Szymanski, Elsa Szymanski, Hudson Montgomery, Cayden Mauk, Jeramiah Frazier, Zoey Dyer, Max Brownlee, Lucia Brownlee
Second grade – Sophia Richards, Adam Furuto, Sarahlynn Bachorz
Third grade – Anna Shenkle
Fourth grade – J.T. Hughes
Sixth grade – Kaylin Volpe, Ella Shenkle, Sarah Joy Preston
Eighth grade – Lily Shenkle
Ninth grade – Grace Deitch
Tenth grade – Grace Preston, Koisha Frazier, Emily Deitch, Melinda Cox
Twelfth grade – Zaden Thomas, Garrett Metzger, Hannah Deitch
Honor rollFirst grade – Jack Snyder, Levi Smith, Zane Reed, Calla Mayers, Addison Maxim, Bayla London, Alexander Elliott, Karleigh Eastman
Second grade – Simon Sierzega, Sloane Morrissey, Mackenzie Kaizer, Molly Ellis, Tristram Clark
Third grade – Levi Strong, Kyle Long, Mason Kaizer, Levi Cassel
Fourth grade – Toryn Muth, John Fike, Izabellah Eastman, Leno Clary
Fifth grade – Ian Kaizer
Sixth grade – Bearett Cummings, Adisen Cleaver
Seventh grade – Dessie Preston
Tenth grade – Fiona Riss, Matthew Metzger, Rorrie Maynard, Megan Keech