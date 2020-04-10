DuBOIS — DuBois Christian Schools has announced their Distinguished Honor Roll and Honor Roll Lists for the third quarter of the 2019-2020 school year.

Students receiving Distinguished Honor Roll achieved all As.

Honor Roll recipients achieved all As and Bs for the third quarter.

DuBois Christian Schools began the fourth quarter of instruction with their Continuity of Education plan March 23.

“We are thankful for the ability to continue to partner with parents in the education of their students through our online learning platform,” said a school spokeswoman.

Distinguished Honor RollFirst grade – Aubree Tyger, Lucia Szymanski, Elsa Szymanski, Hudson Montgomery, Cayden Mauk, Jeramiah Frazier, Zoey Dyer, Max Brownlee, Lucia Brownlee

Second grade – Sophia Richards, Adam Furuto, Sarahlynn Bachorz

Third grade – Anna Shenkle

Fourth grade – J.T. Hughes

Sixth grade – Kaylin Volpe, Ella Shenkle, Sarah Joy Preston

Eighth grade – Lily Shenkle

Ninth grade – Grace Deitch

Tenth grade – Grace Preston, Koisha Frazier, Emily Deitch, Melinda Cox

Twelfth grade – Zaden Thomas, Garrett Metzger, Hannah Deitch

Honor rollFirst grade – Jack Snyder, Levi Smith, Zane Reed, Calla Mayers, Addison Maxim, Bayla London, Alexander Elliott, Karleigh Eastman

Second grade – Simon Sierzega, Sloane Morrissey, Mackenzie Kaizer, Molly Ellis, Tristram Clark

Third grade – Levi Strong, Kyle Long, Mason Kaizer, Levi Cassel

Fourth grade – Toryn Muth, John Fike, Izabellah Eastman, Leno Clary

Fifth grade – Ian Kaizer

Sixth grade – Bearett Cummings, Adisen Cleaver

Seventh grade – Dessie Preston

Tenth grade – Fiona Riss, Matthew Metzger, Rorrie Maynard, Megan Keech

