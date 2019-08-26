At a recent DuBois City Council meeting, Manager John “Herm” Suplizio praised the organizers of Family Day 2019 in Brockway.
During the meeting, Suplizio said he attended the third annual event.
“What an amazing event,” Suplizio said. “I’d be remiss if I didn’t say congratulations to a small community for such a large and fabulous event.”
Family Day began at 11 a.m. and concluded with a spectacular fireworks finale. The day included five bands — The Avenue, from Brockway, and the Brockway Area High School marching band, Thorn-Haven, The Bachelor Boys and Uptown Band.
It also featured two fields full of inflatables for children of all ages, face-painting, airbrush tattoos, balloon art, raffles, a 28-foot mobile Zip Line, a nonprofit organizations providing food and drink throughout the day and more.
Suplizio also lauded Pam Walsh and her committee who organized the Shane-O-Mak Run/Fun Walk that precedes Family Day and whose proceeds benefit the Shane Horner Foundation.
Noting he has been involved in planning and staging the annual Community Days celebration in DuBois, Suplizio said he knows how much time and effort are involved.
“I can’t imagine taking this on as a foundation,” said Suplizio. “Hats off to Peter Varishetti, his family, The Frank Varischetti Foundation, Corrie Gudalis and all the volunteers who made it happen.
When you see them, do as I will do and say, “Thank you.”
“Brockway has to be so proud to host an event like this,” said Suplizio. “The looks on the kids’ faces ... Brockway was one big happy family.”