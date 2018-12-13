DuBOIS — The DuBois Community Concert Association will present Celtic Angels Christmas at 3 p.m. Sunday at the DuBois Area Middle School.
Celebrate the many moods of Christmas; immerse yourself in the heavenly joy of the holiday season in a captivating concert. The energetic, exciting young stars of the Celtic Angels Christmas create a magical, awe-inspiring event encompassing vocal and instrumental Irish and holiday favorites. Adding spectacular world dance routines to this musical menu creates a truly Irish Celebration.
For more information about tickets, please call 814-653-2986 or 814-371-1764.
