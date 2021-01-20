DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Historical Society opened 2021 on a cautious note at its first executive council meeting of the new year.
President Ruth Gregori presided over the meeting that featured a discussion of 2020 and what lies ahead. Virtually all of the Society’s public programs were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. It was hoped to resume normal programming but until statewide restrictions are changed all public events are on hold.
During the past year, volunteers continued efforts at the E. D. Reitz Museum by continuing genealogy record keeping, accepting donated items, developing the museum exhibits, seeking grants to aid the Society’s efforts, and day-to-day activities such as cleaning and preserving artifacts.
Betty Lou Cook, attended her first Society board meeting. She is the new Treasure Lake representative to the board replacing Shawn Arbaugh.
2021 memberships are now being accepted. All support is appreciated. Membership levels are: $200, life individual; $100, business; $25, individual under 55; $15, individual over 55; $30, family; and $15, student under 18. Additionally, individuals may join at the “Friend” level: $500, Silver; $1,000, Gold; and $1,500, Platinum.
The Society receives no outside funding and relies of memberships and fund raising to keep the museum open. Limited numbers of the Society’s latest book, “Major: The Life of Israel McCreight” are also still available for purchase for $22.50. 2021 calendars are still available for $5.
Anyone needing any information, wishing to do genealogy research, or visit the museum may contact the Society at (814) 371-9006.