DuBOIS — The ladies auxiliary of the J.E. DuBois Hose Co. met Aug. 20 in the social room of the fire hall with 13 members present.
President Tina Nowak opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. The Community Days booth was a success. President Nowak thanked everyone for all their hard work and dedication.
The ladies will be putting on another meatloaf fundraiser dinner. It will be on Sunday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the social room of the J. E. DuBois Hose Co. on First St. The meal is smoked or plain meatloaf. The cost will be $8 and takeout is available. Tickets will be available after the Sept. 17 meeting from any auxiliary member or Third Ward Firemen.
There is a Lantern Walk scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 6, which will begin and end at the Third Ward fire hall. It is centered around the history of the East Side. The auxiliary is planning on having different things available from 5-10:30 p.m. that night for visitors to enjoy.
The next meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend. Anyone interested in becoming a member is also welcome.
