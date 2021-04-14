DuBOIS — The DuBois Council #519 of the Knights Of Columbus met at McGivney Hall recently to plan their charitable activities for the spring and fall.
After the customary council Rosary, Grand Knight Pete Brown opened the meeting with ceremony and the Lord’s Prayer. Recorder Terry Douthit gave the reading of minutes and roll call of officers.
Brown recognized the contributions of two recently deceased knights, Francis Romeo and George Cobert. Brown also went over the new meeting agenda format as required by Supreme Council and recognized new member Dante Armanini.
Past Grand knight Tom Shade spoke of holding a drive for membership at the catholic school, and Faithful Navigator Larry Martinson discussed the next 4th Degree meeting.
Pro-Life Chairman Tom Tarcson went over the Baby Bottle fundraiser to commence on Mother’s Day at local parishes and asked knights to commit to assisting. Bernie Gabriel urged all knights to vote in the May elections.
The council will hold their annual Reverse Raffle on Oct. 16 and tickets are now on sale. Past Grand Knight Greg Kruk announced that the Caucus Calendars are on sale to support charitable activities for the Erie Diocese. John Luchini informed the knights that scholarship applications are in and being considered by the committee. Past grand knight Bob Boland reported on the Easter Egg Hunt and thanked Nativity Church for use of the hall. Pete Brown reminded the knights of the election of officers for the next fraternal year.
The DuBois council is in its 121st year of service to church, community, and country.
All Catholic men are welcome to be members of the Knights. Membership fees are waived until June. Online membership can be attained at kofc.org.
The DuBois knights will meet again on May 2 at McGivney Hall. Starting time is 7 p.m.