Editor’s note: The DuBois Knights of Columbus celebrated 120 years of service to God, country and community this year. Member Tom Shade provided the following history of the local organization for publication in The Courier Express.
DuBOIS — In the year 1900, Fr. Michael Driscoll, assistant pastor at St. Catherine’s Church in DuBois, gathered 28 parish men together in the church hall (now called ‘McGivney Hall’) to form the 519th council of the still young fraternity known as The Knights Of Columbus, now the largest catholic men’s organization in the world.
“The national organization was begun 18 years earlier (1882) by a young priest named Fr. Michael J. McGivney, in New Haven, Connecticut. The Order took its name in honor of the great Catholic discoverer of America, and to show that the membership embodied knightly ideals of spirituality and service. The four main principals of the Order are Charity, Unity, Fraternity, and Patriotism, and membership is open to practical Catholics of at least age 18.”
Worldwide, the Order now has nearly 2 million members in almost 13,000 councils.
In 1900, a club for Catholic men appealed to many, for this was the age of clubs of social nature, and at the time was some religious discrimination. Fraternal societies such as the Elks, Eagles, Moose and Hibernians had already gained acceptance in the hearts and minds of the local people. Knights of Columbus councils had already been organized in Clearfield and Punxsutawney and members of those councils were working in DuBois.
The idea of the Society was new, for it was not a social club, it was national in its association, and it was a secret society acceptable to the Catholic Church.
“Legend has it that Father Driscoll was directly related to one of the founders of the national order, Cornelius Driscoll, both of whom are buried in New Haven. Fr. Driscoll served as the first grand knight in 1900, the first of 72 grand knights to follow. We have all the minutes of every meeting since 1900 that has somehow escaped the fires and floods that befall so many historic records of other organizations. The local knights have claimed that they may be the oldest continuous fraternal society of DuBois. Our original charter still survives at the DuBois Historical Society.”
The council first met at St. Catherines and took the name of “St. Catherines Council #519.” By the summer of 1900 the council was meeting at “Hetrick’s Hall” on High Street. The knights soon had their own degree team to initiate new members, and by-laws were established to govern the council. All meetings were held twice monthly on Tuesdays.
By 1902, the knights changed their name to “DuBois Council #519” and the meetings were held at the “Hay Building.” Membership will grow to more than 100 and it was considered a great honor and privilege to belong. Social rooms were established at the Elks, Eagles, and Old European Hotel, and the Ladies Auxiliary & Daughters of Isabella were established to assist the Knights in their works. The DuBois knights were now assisting in establishing other nearby councils, such as Reynoldsville, as part of their expected duties.
By 1910, the DuBois Council was considered a leader in Pennsylvania. Meetings were attended by many out of town guests in one of the social or lodge rooms, followed by adjournment to special chambers where “smokers” were held with buffet lunches, speeches, cigar smoking, and musical performances. Local businesses supported the knights by celebrating holidays with parades with now legendary floats, including a knight dressed as Columbus on that holiday. Phones and pool tables were installed, along with bowling alleys. Paid instructors ran the glee clubs, plays were sponsored, donations made to parish and community projects, Christmas gifts given to area children, and autos were raffled off statewide.
“Secrecy was the order of the times as passwords were used to enter meeting rooms, and the ceremonies and rituals were known only to the members, adding a special charm known only to certain fraternal societies. This was truly the first ‘Golden Age’ for the local council.”
As proof of the respect they received around the state, Council #519 was the site of the state convention in 1911. As membership soared to 150 knights. For the next four years the knights will meet on the fourth floor of the Deposit Bank Building.
“The meetings at this time were legendary, with one meeting in 1912 seeing 135 knights present.”
In 1915, Grand Knight Cornelius Allen spearheaded the fundraising for council’s first permanent home on Scribner Avenue that will serve the community for the next 20 years holding religious, civil, patriotic, athletic, educational, social, and fraternal events.
“This was an amazing structure for DuBois and it will serve nearly 1000 residents with its dance hall, reading room, pool, billiards room, parlor, card room, meeting and banquet rooms, gymnasium, and council ceremonial chambers. Most older residents will remember it today as the “Old YMCA” at the site of the present City Building, but few would be able to tell you that it was originally the Knights Of Columbus Home, and it was eventually sold during the Great Depression.”
During WWI the council was very active in supporting veterans with supplies and cards. Forty-eight council members answered the “Call to The Colors.”
“In honor of the members who served in the Great War the council had a large bronze table made with the names of each veteran member inscribed. It cost as much to make as it did to buy a car. One of the mysteries we have of that time is the whereabouts of that table today. Only a few artifacts remain from the Scribner home, and some are still used at meetings.”
After WWII the council’s home was above Shankel’s Pharmacy on Long Avenue, followed by a home on South Main Street into the 1960s.
“Lots of older local citizens still speak fondly of the events and fundraisers at these two locations. It was an era of lavish galas and ceremonies, soaring membership and great community influence. The local knights also began a Fourth Degree Assembly, complete with a large Color Corps which made them very visible in parades, religious and patriotic events. Monsignor Michael Urbonas became the council chaplain in this era and began the inspirational leadership of the council that would eventually bear his name.”
By the late 1970s, a new council home was purchased on Quarry Avenue holding many council, social and community events until it was sold around 1988.
The Monsignor Michael J. Urbonas Council #519 has seen a surge in membership and service since 1990 as an enthusiastic group of leaders charged up the spirit of Columbianism once again. With the use of McGivney Hall for meetings the knights continue their service in a wide range of civic and religious causes including funds for special needs children and mentality disabled, scholarship programs, youth, athletic and family activities for all seasons, memorial masses, patriotic programs, assistance for religious and educational events, support for the clergy, assisting the poor, and many other quiet and unseen works that are common among charitable societies.
During the recent pandemic, knights were encouraged to give blood and feed the poor locally. They established their first conference call meeting to authorize donations to local causes, pray together to stand firm in their faith, organize charitable fundraisers, and serve the local parishes. Regular meetings resumed in June that followed health guidelines.
Becoming a knight can be done online at www.kofc.org, or ask any local knight, or simply call 591-9485 to contact the local membership director.