DuBOIS — The DuBois Council #519 of the Knights of Columbus held a regular meeting recently at McGivney Hall, following Past Grand Knight Jerry McIntosh leading the council rosary prayer.
Grand Knight Pete Brown presided over the 20 members present and led the opening prayer and pledge to the flag.
Council recorder Terry Douthit gave the roll call of officers, followed by the examination and approval of the previous minutes. Letters of thanks for donations were read and further requests for donations were referred to the 4th Degree assembly for review.
Treasurer Bob Spicher gave the financial report followed by Paul Baruffalo’s Financial Secretary’s report on dues. Past District Deputy Tom Shade gave a membership report and reminded the brothers that Supreme Council is waiving all dues for new members at this time. Membership to the knights is open to Catholic men over age 18 and can be done online at www.kofc.org.
Past grand knight Larry Martinson gave the 4th Degree report and notes on the Bereavement Committee. Martinson also motioned to donate money to all clergy in the area through the DuBois Catholic School Rotary Program. Brother Martinson also suggested the knights bring in gifts for the Toys For Tots Program, The Council also donated to the Jesse Tree Project for the poor.
Pro-life Chairman Tom Tarcson spoke of the progress of the Baby Bottle Fundraiser, followed by Bernie Gabriel urging all knights to exercise their right to vote.
The Annual Reverse Raffle is being planned for 2021 with Past grand Knight Ken Straub Chairing. More details will be forthcoming after the virtual meeting this Sunday.
District Deputy of District #82, Dave Johnston, instructed the knights present on the 4th Degree regalia and online degrees for all catholic men. Johnston also spoke of scholarship programs for high school seniors , and a request for Supreme Council to vote for candidates with good values.
Deacon Paul Boboige gave the Chaplain’s report urging all members to pray at home for the end of the pandemic.
During the ‘Good Of The Order’ portion of the meeting the grand knight reminded the knights that help is needed cleaning the church after each mass.
Grand knight Brown closed the meeting with prayer.
The knights will hold a virtual meeting on Sunday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. to begin the council’s 121st year of service to the area.