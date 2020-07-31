DuBOIS — The DuBois Lions Club invites the public to support their basket raffle and 50/50 drawing this Sunday, Aug. 2 at the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater in the DuBois City Park between the hours of noon and 5 p.m.
Drawings from a total of 73 baskets will be conducted at 5 p.m.
The event is the DuBois Lions’ largest fundraiser to support the work it does to provide services for those who are visually impaired, diabetes prevention, youth programs, and college scholarships.
For those who purchased tickets to the Lions Club Nite at the Races event that has been canceled, they will be able to receive a refund Sunday. Please bring the ticket stub to the event.
Raffle tickets will also be sold for a “big prize raffle” to be drawn on Sept. 10. Big prize tickets can be purchased on Sunday or from any DuBois Lions Club member.