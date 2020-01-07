DuBOIS — Register by Friday to be a part of the Penn Highlands/DuBois Mall Winter Walking Challenge.
Sign up to walk at least 60 minutes per week from Sunday, Jan. 12, to Monday, Feb. 10, and upon returning a provided log sheet, each walker will be entered into a drawing for prizes from mall stores and Penn Highlands Healthcare.
Log sheets are available upon registration. Participants may sign up at the DuBois Mall to receive a log sheet, or request forms via e-mail at communications@phhealthcare.org.
It is free to sign up. Participants can walk by themselves, as a group, with co-workers, with family members or with students. There are no age limits.
This challenge was created because it’s harder to get motivated when the weather isn’t warm. Walking is good exercise, and 60 minutes a week is an easy goal to reach.
Please note, the Winter Walking Challenge is different than the PHH/DuBois Mall Walking program. The walking program runs year round and measures laps in the mall. Mall walkers may join the challenge, too.