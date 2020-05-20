DuBOIS — Ensign Wesley Russell graduated from the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut on May 20 (today) and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Ensign Russell completed four years of intensive academic, physical and leadership training, resulting in a Bachelor of Science Degree with a major in Mechanical Engineering. Ensign Russell graduated with High Academic Honors maintaining a grade point average above 3.7. Following graduation Ensign Russell has been assigned to Coast Guard Base Gloucester Massachusetts.
He is the son of Bradford and Colleen Russell of DuBois. He is also the grandson of Marie Russell and the late Fr. Thomas Russell and grandson of the late Raymond and Doris Haag.
As one of the smallest and most specialized of the five federal service academies the U.S. Coast Guard Academy offers a quality higher education and professional development experience. Cadets there devote themselves to an honor concept, and upon graduation go directly into positions of leadership in service to others.