The following memorials have been presented to the DuBois Public Library.
Memorial donations may be made to the Library in person, by mail, or by phone at (814) 371-5930. Checks should be made payable to the DuBois Public Library, 31 S. Brady Street, DuBois, PA 15801.
In memory of Mary Beth Amilkavich, given by Dave and Karen Dietz.
In memory of Julia Ann Bojalad, given by Friendship Ladies Auxiliary; John and Janet Caruso; Steve and Jody Landini and family; Fred and Marilyn Wesdock and family; Philip and Debra Meyers; Leo and Patty Klebacha; Jim and Nancy Ferraro; Nick and Brandi Suplizio; and Jean Marie Bojalad.
In memory of Lois B. Donahue, given by her grandchildren.
In memory of Irene V. Flanders, given by Ethel Yanek and family.
In memory of Marge Flano, given by Nancy Ruffner.
In memory of Lee P. Nelson, given by Sharkey, Piccirillo & Keen, LLP.
In memory of Joyce Villella, given by Elizabeth Krajewski, Kayley and Max; Phebe S. Krouse; Mary E. Gracea; Mazary Family; Terry and Linda Gray; Janine and Robert Johnson; Peg and Tony Guido; Jim and Joanne Nelles; Pauline and Jerry Hallman; Tony Bertini; Patrick and Marybeth Bolam.