DuBOIS — The following memorials have been presented to the DuBois Public Library.
Memorial donations may be made to the library in person, by mail, or by phone at 814-371-5930. Checks should be made payable to the DuBois Public Library, 31 S. Brady St., DuBois, PA 15801.
- In memory of Diana Louise Buhite, by John S. and Mary Joan Yarger.
- In memory of Janet Royer Caldwell, by Barbara Johnson, David and Amy Johnson, and Kim and Paul Roman.
- In memory of Josephine Caylor, by Myron and Karen Crumrine.
- In memory of Christopher D. Downer, by Debbie and Charlie Mechling.
- In memory of Jane A. Hibner, by Dan and Donna Kohlhepp.
- In memory of Frances A. “Fran” Marshall, by Debbie and Charlie Mechling.
- In memory of Alice Munn, by A Secret Sister.
- In memory of Jan Neate, by Nancy Ruffner, the Sayers kids, Phebe S. Krouse, Leah and Jack Green, Addie and Ted Reitz, Tim Mulkeen, Cecilia Mulkeen, Vi Davis.
- In memory of James R. “Jim” Pratt, by Rick and Toni Senior.
- In memory of Retiring Chamber Staff of 2020, by DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce.
- In memory of Blake H. “Mont” and Maureen Sayers by the Sayers kids.
- In memory of John “Jiggs” Seary, by Helen and Flip Ball
- In memory of Joni Sinfelt, by Tonia Mebane and Darrel James, Dan and Jane Corbet, and Michael Mahaffey.
- In memory of Joni Sinfelt, by Robert and Pauline Wells, George “Dude” and Jacqueline Ball, CADCA –Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America, Colleagues of Joni Sinfelt at the Office of Enforcement Operations, Washington D.C.