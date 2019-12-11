DuBOIS — Volunteers are needed for the "How To" Festival to be held at the DuBois Public Library.
Anyone interested in sharing their talents and teaching someone something new is welcome. This type of event has been hosted at several other libraries, and organizers want to bring it to DuBois.
Individuals who aren't sure what they'd like to present is asked to let the organizers know and they will help plan the program.
The event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at the DuBois Public Library. Presentations should be about 20 minutes long. They can be audience participation or just a presentation.
For questions, please call Becky McTavish, library director at 371-5930, ext. 5.