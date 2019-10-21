DuBOIS — “A common field one day. A field of honor forever.”
Etched at the end of a walkway, those words encapsulate the meaning of the hallowed ground that lies below the Flight 93 National Memorial visitor’s center in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. A simple boulder marks the impact site of an extraordinary struggle that cost 40 innocent men and women lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, but could have cost hundreds more.
Though their lives ended that fateful day, their story of courage and sacrifice inspires those who live on, including those who were not yet born on 9/11.
Recently, forty eighth-grade students from the History Club at the DuBois Area Middle School made the two-hour jaunt to this historic site. The transportation costs for the trip were paid for by a grant that was awarded to the group by the Friends of Flight 93.
According to their website, the Friends’ mission “is to focus on awareness, education, volunteer support, preservation, and stewardship.”
The eighth-graders were treated to a 40-minute talk by Gregory Zaborowski, the Education Program specialist. He provided a background on what took place and shared information on what may have happened on board Flight 93 that morning.
“I don’t have all the answers,” Zaborowski said. “How did those pilots get into the cockpit? How many passengers led the assault against the hijackers? What was the intended target?”
These are just some of the questions that remain unanswered. Unfortunately, only about 8 percent of the debris from the plane and its passengers was recovered at the crash site.
What he could share was the information that has been pieced together from the 13 passengers who used the seatback phones on Flight 93 to contact loved ones while the plane was in the air and the information from the “black box” (it’s actually orange) that was found at the crash site.
Flight 93 was the last of the four hijacked flights to take off. Flying from Newark, New Jersey heading for San Francisco, California, the plane was hijacked over eastern Ohio and made a drastic turn towards Washington D.C. As it passed through western Pennsylvania, passengers on board learned about the fates of the other hijacked flights. They must have been horrified to know they were on a suicide mission themselves.
While many analysts believe the terrorists intended to strike the U.S. Capitol building, Zaborowski isn’t so sure. He believes the White House had to be another potential target.
Inspired by the “Let’s Roll” command by passenger Todd Beamer, the brave members of the flight made the decision to fight back. A struggle was picked up from the recovered voice recordings. Somehow, as the plane approached the ground flying at more than 550 miles per hour, it rolled upside down where it remained for the final 3 miles of its flight before striking the ground of a reclaimed coal strip mine. Flight 93 was only about 20 minutes away from the nation’s capital.
After the talk from Zaborowski, the students were able to explore the exhibits available to the public inside the visitor’s center. There they found some of the few remains that were recovered from the debris of the crash and learned about some of the 33 passengers and seven crew members on board. But perhaps most impactful were the voices of two passengers and a flight attendant whose conversations to family members can be listened to on handsets.
One recording, from passenger Linda Gronlund to her sister Elsa said, “I’m on United 93 and it’s been hijacked by terrorists who say they have a bomb. Apparently they have flown a couple of planes into the World Trade Center already and it looks like they’re going to take this one down as well. Mostly I just wanted to say I love you and I’m going to miss you.”
Finally, the students were able to walk to the Wall of Names. Aligned along the flight path of Flight 93, 40 individual slabs of white marble are dedicated to each of the 40 victims.
“The trip was eye opening,” student Jayda Robinson said. “It was very emotional but we all learned a lot about Flight 93 and 9/11.”
The History Club was started by eighth grade Social Studies teachers at the middle school in 2009. Since then, the group has visited many historic attractions in Washington D.C., Gettysburg, and Philadelphia. But the advisors decided to change it up by doing two trips, this one to Shanksville, and one to New York City in the spring. There, they will visit the Statue of Liberty and the 9/11 Memorial and museum in lower Manhattan.
“History is much more meaningful when you get to visit it in person,” club advisor Bob Anderson said. “It’s one thing to read about historical events in a book. It’s another thing altogether to walk on the same ground where the event took place.
The Flight 93 Memorial is no different. This is hallowed ground and the 40 people who died that day are heroes,” said Anderson. “They deserve to be remembered. It is our job to teach the younger generation about this story and those people. To us adults, this was current events. To them, it’s history. They weren’t even alive yet. What better way to learn about it than to visit the site in person?”