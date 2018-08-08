Today

Heavy thunderstorms this evening with some fog possible late. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms this evening with some fog possible late. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. High 82F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.