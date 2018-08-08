DuBOIS — DuBois Village Personal Care Community is hosting an Alzheimer’s casual forum on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 6:30 p.m.
This forum is for anyone who is struggling with knowing how to handle this unfortunate disease and it will provide information to assist with the understanding of how Alzheimer’s affects your loved one.
It’s free and open to the public. Light desserts and beverages will be available. For more information, call 814-375-5483, check out the webpage at duboisccci.com or like them on Facebook. DuBois Village is located at 282 South 8th St., DuBois, behind DuBois Nursing Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.